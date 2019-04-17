|
Barbara A. Black, 81
Worcester - Barbara A. (Benoit) Black, 81, of Worcester died Wednesday, April 17th in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her family. Her husband of 55 years, Russell E. Black died in 2016. She leaves a son, Jeffrey A. Black of Worcester; a daughter, Deborah M. Hill of Charlton; six grandchildren, Patrick, Joshua, Samantha, Zachary, Nicholas and Grayson. She also leaves a lifelong friend, Judy Olson of Worcester and her cousin, Ron Provost of Worcester, who took excellent care of her.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Charles and Doris (Provost) Benoit and graduated from the former High School of Commerce. Barbara was a devout catholic and a longtime member of St. Peter's Church. She was a secretary for over 20 years at Sullivan Travel Agency. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband over the years. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Her funeral is Saturday, April 20th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a liturgy of the word at 10:30 AM in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, April 19th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019