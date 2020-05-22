|
Barbara L. (Dixon) Blair
Worcester - Barbara L. (Dixon) Blair, 97, of Worcester passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of CeCelia (Trudell) Dixon and Charles Allen Dixon. She was predeceased by her husband Robert M Blair, a sister Dorothy (Dixon) Sinnott, and a brother Leroy Dixon.
She is survived by a son, Bruce A Blair in Des Moines WA; a daughter, Charlotte E (Blair) Howell; a grandson, Eric Carlson; two grand-daughters, Rachel (Howell) Cooke and Sarah (Howell) Rheaume, and five great-grand-children, Logan Cooke, Ava Rheaume, Noel-Marie Carlson, Alexander Carlson and Kai Carlson.
Barbara graduated from South High School in Worcester, and had a 20-year career with Shawmut Bank in Auburn. She was a past member of Bethany Congregational Church, and Hadwen Park Church.
A graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Worcester on Tuesday May 26th at 1:00 PM. Remembrances may be flowers or a donation to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020