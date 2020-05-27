|
Barbara L. (Hession) Bradford
WORCESTER - Barbara L. (Hession) Bradford of Worcester, MA died on May 23, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications from the Covid-19 virus.
Barbara was born on February 11, 1930 in Amesbury, MA; She is preceded in death by her loving son Bryan Bradford; She is survived by her children Patricia Bradford of Farmersburg, IN, Steven Bradford of Denver, CO, and Scott Bradford of Worcester, MA; her granddaughter Naomi (Bruce) Rivera, of Indpls., IN, her sister Shirley Lilley of Fall River, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Barbara.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020