Barbara M. Brunelle, 93
AUBURN/WORCESTER - Barbara M. (Houle) Brunelle, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester.
Born and raised in Worcester, Barbara was one of two children born to the late Norman E. and Mae M. (Hall) Houle. She graduated from Commerce High School, prior to beginning her career as Office Manager for Travelers Insurance Company. Barbara met the love of her life, the late Gerald M. Brunelle, and the pair settled in Auburn. They spent the next 56 years together until Gerry's death in 2007.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her beloved poodles.
Barbara is survived by her nephew, David B. Houle, of Arlington, MA; and several cousins, including Carole A. Murray and her husband Robert, of Auburn, and Jeanne M. Avallone and her husband Samuel, of Worcester. Along with her parents and husband, Barbara is predeceased by her brother, Robert Houle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center's Employee Appreciation Fund: checks are payable to Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 (www.jhccenter.org/make-a-donation/
).
A graveside service will be held privately for her family, and Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hillside Cemetery. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com