1/
Barbara Brunelle
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara M. Brunelle, 93

AUBURN/WORCESTER - Barbara M. (Houle) Brunelle, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester.

Born and raised in Worcester, Barbara was one of two children born to the late Norman E. and Mae M. (Hall) Houle. She graduated from Commerce High School, prior to beginning her career as Office Manager for Travelers Insurance Company. Barbara met the love of her life, the late Gerald M. Brunelle, and the pair settled in Auburn. They spent the next 56 years together until Gerry's death in 2007.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her beloved poodles.

Barbara is survived by her nephew, David B. Houle, of Arlington, MA; and several cousins, including Carole A. Murray and her husband Robert, of Auburn, and Jeanne M. Avallone and her husband Samuel, of Worcester. Along with her parents and husband, Barbara is predeceased by her brother, Robert Houle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center's Employee Appreciation Fund: checks are payable to Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 (www.jhccenter.org/make-a-donation/).

A graveside service will be held privately for her family, and Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hillside Cemetery. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved