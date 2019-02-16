|
|
Barbara A. Burkhart
Sutton - Mrs. Barbara Ann (Dacri) Burkhart, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 14th with her family by her side.
Barbara was born on September 14, 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Francesco and Angelina (Fazio) Dacri. She was the loving wife to the late Ova Burkhart.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Barbara worked for many years at Iandoli Package Store and Spags as a clerk.
She loved being with her family but her passion was her many Caribbean Cruises where she loved to Island hop.
Barbara is survived by her daughter with whom she resided, Maureen Cedar and her husband Richard, a son, William Burkhart; two grandchildren, Tiffany Allard and her husband Henry, Tiana Cedar and four great grandchildren.
Relatives and friend are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday February 19th at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. The graveside service will be at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Fazio Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.faziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 24, 2019