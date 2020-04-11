|
|
Barbara A. Carraher SLP-CCC
Worcester - At the age of 80, Barbara began her last journey on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice after a brief illness with her spouse Eleanor Palumbo, with whom she would have celebrated 30 years of marriage on April 15th by her side.
Barbara was a graduate of Worcester State College, earning her bachelor's education degree. She then went on to study and receive her master's degree in Speech Pathology from URI, the University of Rhode Island. Barbara continued to educate by enrolling in several courses at Clark University and Harvard. She was a brilliant learned person but as unpretentious as could be. She was an avid swimmer and reader; her idea of relaxed reading was unpronounceable. Barbara loved her career as a speech pathologist, helping educate those challenged with special needs in her field. She was a kind and compassionate woman who worked in the Holden school system for more than 30 years before retiring. To know Barbara was to Love her, just ask any student or patient.
Barbara had a special love for her family which included her pets, Bella a whippet and Lilly her papillon. She will be missed by her spouse and life's love, Eleanor Palumbo; her nephews, Brian Menard and Joseph Colzie a six-year-old of whom she assumed guardianship with Eleanor. That can tell you how big her heart was. Barbara also leaves, her daughter in law, Christine O'Toole and her husband Tom; her two sisters in law, Patty Murphy and her husband Bill, and Francine Menard; her special niece Nancy Menard-Colzie; her four grandsons, whom she absolutely adored, Brian and his wife Mel, Joseph and his wife Teresa, and twins Mark and Nicholas Carraher; other extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by a daughter, Stacy and a son Brian Carraher and her parents Raymond and Helen (Barry) Cobb.
Due to the infectious outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Entombment will be in St John's Mausoleum. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Way, Memphis or the Worcester Animal rescue league, 139 Holden St. Worcester.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020