Barbara Carrigan
1927 - 2020
Barbara L. (Martin) Carrigan, 92

Worcester - Barbara L. (Martin) Carrigan, 92, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of Arthur and Jennie (Divoll) Martin. Barbara worked in Worcester all of her life starting at the lunch counter at Woolworths and ending at Jordan Marsh after 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling with her husband John, making many trips to the Maine coast, Cape Cod and spent many winters in Sarasota, FL. She loved dogs and they loved her. Even the most timid dog would end up in her lap.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John E. Carrigan in 2011 and their infant son Michael, her daughter-in-law, Susan Carrigan and two siblings, Lloyd Martin and Muriel Rice. She will be dearly missed by her children, Joyce M. Powers and her husband Jerry of Paxton; Edward J. Carrigan and his wife Norine of Hampton, NH; Thomas J. Carrigan, Sr. of Athol; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1st from Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Stephens Church, 357 Grafton Street. A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday from 9:00am until 10:00am in the funeral home. Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will immediately follow Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Sweet Pea F.O.R. Animals Inc., rebuild fund, 1090 Pleasant St. Paxton, MA 01612.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
