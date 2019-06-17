|
Barbara A. (Lavoie) Christenson, 86
Holden - Barbara A. (Lavoie) Christenson, 86, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the compassionate staff at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Saturday, June 15, 2019, where she spent the last several years of her life. Born and raised in Worcester, Barbara was the daughter of Alfred J. and Edith M. (Ellie) Lavoie and lived over 50 years in Holden. Her beloved husband of 56 years, Rudolph "Don" Christenson died in 2007.
She leaves two daughters, Gail A. Coffey and her husband Keith of Holden and Kathy A. Vaugh and her husband Jerry of Jefferson; two sons, Gary A. Christenson of Holden and North Carolina and Donald R. Christenson and his wife Cathy of Ocoee, Florida; 13 grandchildren, Giles, Christina, David, Melissa, Jennifer, Kyle, Kelly, Katie, Matthew, Keysha (predeceased '99), Lily, Iris and Callie; and 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Penny, Diego, Matias, Luke, Benjamin, Logan, Liam, Ainsley and Rowen. She always enjoyed the time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, Barbara is predeceased by her siblings, Robert Lavoie, Connie Burgess and Eileen LeBlanc.
Barbara was a compassionate caregiver and worked as a home health aide prior to her being diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia.
Barbara was well known in the Holden area for her prominent French twist (bee hive) hair style, but was best known by her patients for her love and compassion. First and foremost, she loved her role as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her gentle and kind nature.
The Family would like to thank those who provided heartfelt care and professional guidance including the staff at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring her life will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, June 20, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center Resident Activity Fund.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019