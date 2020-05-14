|
Barbara R. Coe, 86
Framingham - Barbara R. Coe, 86, died peacefully Monday at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham.
Born in Providence, RI, Barbara graduated from the Chamberlin School of Retailing in Boston in 1956. After spending time in San Francisco where she worked for Standard Oil, Barbara married Richard F. Coe in 1963 and moved to Worcester a few years after.
Barbara leaves her son Richard H. Coe and daughter-in-law Jo Coe of Framingham; her grandson Topher Brennan of Marblehead; her granddaughter Caitlin Layng of Rye, NY; eight great-children and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her husband Richard F. Coe of Worcester and her brother, Thomas R. Rao of Cranston, RI.
Her professional work included owner/operator of Wardrobe II (consignment shop) in Worcester and later Sport I & II tennis pro shops in Worcester, West Falmouth and Paxton. A long-time manager of the Ivy Shop in Tatnuck Square, Barbara finished her career in sales at Hilton Photography.
As a long time Worcester resident, Barbara spent decades involved with many organizations she loved including the Fenimore Book Club, The Worcester Historical Museum and the Junior League of Worcester. Summers spent in Hyannisport and West Falmouth provided many lifelong memories. An avid Boston sports fan, Barbara cheered on the Red Sox and Patriots in particular and never missed a game.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center for the great care they provided Barbara for many years.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held this summer.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020