|
|
Barbara E. Connolly, 91
SHREWSBURY - Barbara E. (Mawdsley) Connolly, 91, of Shrewsbury died Wednesday October 9, 2019 in the comfort of her own home.
She was born and raised in Shrewsbury, daughter of the late Thomas and Ann J. (Baldwin) Mawdsley. She graduated from the Major Howard W. Beal High School and later met and married a very handsome young man by the name of Daniel S. Connolly, they spent the next 59 years together until his passing in 2008.
Barbara leaves her five loving children, Gerald S. Connolly and his wife, Veronica A. Shannon of Holden, Susan J. Bogart and her husband Peter of Waltham, Bruce J. Connolly of West Boylston who has been her devoted caregiver for the last years of her life, Denise J. Sukis and her husband Stephen of Grafton and Bernard E. Connolly and his wife Colleen of Shrewsbury; also survived by five grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Una and Dorothy.
Barbara was a longtime faithful communicant of Saint Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass celebrating Barbara's life on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Calling hours will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Barbara would have been pleased to know that contributions may be made to the Mustard Seed Catholic Worker, P.O. Box 2592, Worcester, MA 01613. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, is directing arrangements for the Connolly family. To leave a note of condolence for Barbara's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019