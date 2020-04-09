|
Barbara Ruth Costello
STERLING - Barbara Ruth (Merrick) Costello died on April 8, 2020, at her home in Sterling, Massachusetts, in the comforting presence of her family, having gracefully and courageously faced pancreatic cancer. Barbara was born on July 22, 1930, to Durancy Cecil and Minna Ottelia Merrick in Montclair, New Jersey. She graduated from the Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, and eventually married her lifelong partner, Bernard "Bob" Costello, on April 21, 1950. The couple happily settled down to raise a family.
Barbara, Bob, and their three children left New Jersey in the late 1960's and moved to Morris, New York, where Barb was active in many community groups, particularly the Butternut Valley Arts Center. Here her passion for preserving traditional arts and crafts truly blossomed as both a student and an instructor, and she generously mentored anyone who was interested in learning from her. Of her many artistic interests, hooking traditional wool rugs gained prominence over the others and became a virtual life's work. Barb shared her skill in classes, workshops, and casual gatherings, and after relocating to Massachusetts became a founding member of the Wachusett chapter of ATHA (Association of Traditional Hooking Artists). Her influence in the world of hooking will live on in the rugs of her many students and friends.
Although Barbara's family always came first, she had many other interests, including the Sterling Garden Club and the Sterling Historical Society. Together, she and Bob belonged to the Worcester County Model A Club, served as volunteer interpreters at Old Sturbridge Village, and enjoyed camping, traveling, restoring homes, antiquing, and keeping up with family and friends. Known for her gregarious personality, lively sense of humor, attention to aesthetic detail, hospitality, and devotion to family and friends, she will be deeply and forever missed.
Barbara's survivors include her children, Clifford Costello (Sheri) of Guilderland, NY; Keith Costello (Ellen) of Rutland, MA; and Janice Patten (Donald) of Sterling, MA; sister Edith Clack of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law Richard Costello and wife Ann of Franklin, NY; grandchildren Casey Costello (Laura) of Worcester, Katherine Lesniak (Jeremy) of Schuyler, NY; Sarah Patten Wilder (Nick) of Maynard, Gillian Costello (Basile) of Rutland, Whitney Costello of Alameda, CA; Chase Patten of Raleigh, NC; and Andrew Costello of Parker, CO; great-grandchildren Ash and Iris Costello and Will Lesniak; as well as nieces, nephews, and dear friends and family, including Jan Marie Costello and Jean DeJoinville. Not to be forgotten is her beloved Yorkshire Terrier companion, Buttons.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Bob in 2015 and her grandson Tyler Costello in 2008.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. A celebration of Barbara's life will be announced when safely appropriate.
Anyone wishing to donate in Barbara's memory may contribute to the Tyler Costello Memorial Music Award by sending a check made out to GMUCSD, 693 State Hwy 51, Gilbertsville, NY 13776 (note Tyler Costello Memorial on memo).
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020