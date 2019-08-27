|
Barbara Coyle aged 99
Grand Rapids, MI/Dudley, MA - Barbara Jane Coyle died on February 15, 2019 at her home in Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids Michigan with her daughter at her side. Barbara Jane Moore was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on February 23. 1919, she was the daughter of Bruce Montrose and Bonibel (Weekes) Moore. She was raised in Battle Creek and graduated with the class of 1936 from Battle Creek Central High School. As Barbara Moore, she cashiered in the first (A&P) supermarket in Battle Creek, 1937-39. Then she attended Western Michigan University. She graduated from Western Michigan University in 1943. She was married to Adrian Brown Crossley from November, 1942 to 1945. They had a daughter, Rebecca Kay. As Barbara Crossley, she worked two years for WELL radio station. She wrote & produced a regular program on feminine cosmetics for Merrill Norman. Later she worked for two years at the Custer VA Mental Hospital. Her next employment was with for the Wolverine Insurance Company for eighteen years. While she was the head of the payroll department, everyone looked forward to seeing her on Fridays. From there, she established a new department for the Wolverine Insurance Company, called Premium Budget. It was a new concept; paying insurance monthly. From this success, she moved on to be an assistant to the treasurer, responsible for difficult collections. Throughout her fifty years in Battle Creek, she was active in the First United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school and managing the dining room staff at church dinners. Barbara also enjoyed all aspects of the Battle Creek Civic Theatre. She helped with ticket sales, costuming and set design, but primarily she acted on stage in their productions. Barbara contributed to her community by participating in many community affairs. Barbara was married to a childhood sweetheart, Dr. Darcy C. Coyle in March of 1969. She moved to his home in Windsor Connecticut. Four years later when Dr. Coyle became president of Nichols College, they moved to Dudley, Massachusetts. While living in Dudley Massachusetts, their lives were filled with college business, travel, and entertaining. In 1978, Dr. Coyle became president of Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. In addition to the usual entertaining and alumni meetings throughout the country, this position included two extended trips to the Orient. At both Nichols and Upper Iowa, Barbara was active in institutional affairs on and off campus. Dr. Coyle retired in 1984 and they moved to New Hampshire where he taught Business Management at the graduate level. From 1972-1987 Barbara participated in pulpit activity (preaching) by invitation at local United Methodist Churches. This was a source of deep satisfaction to her. Barbara and Darcy moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan in the spring of 1993 to be near her mother at Clark Retirement Community. She continued practicing her acting skills in skits and plays created and presented by residents to residents. She also continued her preaching capacity. She did scripture reading for worship services and occasionally preached the sermon when Reverend Tim Tuthill was away. Survivors are her daughter, Rebecca Crossley Coyle, her granddaughter, Alexandra (Mrs. Tobias) Richard, her son in law, Tobias Richard, three great granddaughters, Irelyn, Aubrielle, and Campbell Richard, and a great grandson, Gabel N. Richard who live in Connecticut. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Bruce Montrose and Bonibel (Weekes) Moore, her brother, Arden Bruce Moore, and her husband, Darcy C. Coyle. Memorial gifts may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Battle Creek Michigan.
