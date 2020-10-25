Barbara E. Cummings



1927-2020



BARRE - Barbara Eva (Rice) Cummings 92, passed away peacefully in her home on October 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Princeton, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Maud (Davis) Rice.



Barbara was predeceased by her husband Frank S. Cummings Jr. in 2000; a son, Scott A. Cummings on March 11th of this year; four brothers, Van, Thurston, Kenneth, and Clayton Rice and four sisters, Gladys Dimock, Evna Gravell, Ida Adams, and Edith Matthews. A wonderful, loving mother and grandmother, Barbara is survived by three sons, Richard F. Cummings (Shawn) of Warwick, MA, Mark E. Cummings (Suzette) of Barre, MA, Robert W. Cummings of Alabama; three daughters, Kathie Martel of Barre, MA, Susan A. LaForce (David) of Oxford, Wendy A. Cummings of Barre, MA; a sister, Priscilla Hubbard of Vermont; sister in law, Frances Rice of Princeton, MA,16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews and many great friends.



Barbara graduated from Princeton High School, she was a member of the basketball team and captain of the softball team. Prior to her retirement she worked for many years as a school bus driver for the Town of Barre. Known to her family for her compassion and love for animals, she leaves behind many beloved pets. An enthusiastic gardener and lover of nature which came from growing up next to Wachusett Mountain, she also enjoyed reading, music, traveling adventures, was an avid sports supporter at her grandchildrens' sporting events and loved all New England sports teams. Fenway Park was one of her favorite places. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.



Calling hours will take place 4pm-7pm Wednesday October 28, 2020 in the Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Road, Barre, MA. The funeral home will allow 25 guests at a time to visit with the family.



Graveside services will be held 11:30am, Thursday October 29, 2020 in St. Joseph Cemetery, S. Barre Road, Barre (adjacent to the funeral home). MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING must be observed both at the funeral home and at the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to No. 4 School House, INC. PO Box 85, Barre, MA 01005 or Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.





