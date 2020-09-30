1/
Barbara Desourdy
1961 - 2020
Barbara J. (Groleau) Desourdy, 59

Oxford - Barbara J. (Groleau) Desourdy, 59 of Charlton St., Oxford, died peacefully at her home on Friday September 25, 2020. She was born in Webster, the daughter of Donald R. and Diana D. (Beaudette) Groleau, of North Oxford, She lived most of her life in Oxford.

She leaves behind a son Michael N. Desourdy of Naples, FL and his significant other Amanda Whitlock and their two children Ethan and Monique. She also leaves behind her daughter Carrie A. Desourdy of Sturbridge; her sisters, Brenda Donnelly and her husband James of North Oxford and Linda Sutliff of Auburn; many nieces and nephews.

Barbara graduated from Oxford High School. She was a spiritually kind hearted Soul. She enjoyed spending the day with her daughter and her grand puppies. She loved and always talked about her grandkids. She may be gone but, she will forever be in our hearts!


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

