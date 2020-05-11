Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Barbara M. DeVries, 95

East Woodstock, CT - Barbara M. DeVries, 95, of East Woodstock, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter Brenda Chaplis of Boylston, MA, her son Brian DeVries of East Woodstock, CT and her brother Donald Brown of Woodstock, CT and four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband Burton DeVries, her brother George Brown and her sister Marjorie DeVries.

She was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of George and Gladys Brown. She worked in the cafeteria at the Woodstock Elementary school and later in patient transport at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodstock Emergency Medical Services, P.O. Box 22, South Woodstock, CT, 06267 or Muddy Brook Fire Department, P.O. Box 222, East Woodstock, CT, 06244. Share a memory at

www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
