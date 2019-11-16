|
Barbara J. (Gouveia) DiTullio, 85
Oxford - Barbara J. (Gouveia) DiTullio, 85, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at CareOne in Millbury. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwino P. DiTullio who died in 1976. She is survived by three children, Edward M. DiTullio and his wife Leona of Webster, Donna M. Eori and her husband Vincent of Oxford, and Cynthia A. DiTullio and her partner Patricia Clooney of Medford; six grandchildren, Matthew DiTullio and his wife Lindsay of Webster, Brandon DiTullio and his wife Emily of Worcester, Ryan DiTullio and his husband Bima Cedeno of Webster, Katelyn I. DiTullio of Webster, Angela T. Eori of South Boston, and Nicholas Eori of Oxford; her brother, Gerald Gouveia of Worcester; her sister, Judith Baron of Nashua, NH; four great-grandchildren, Brandon DiTullio, Ellie DiTullio, Marcus DiTullio-Cedeno, and Joey Cedeno; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a sister Cynthia Bonitatabus. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Jesse and Nellie (Zdnarvich) Gouveia, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1991. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester.
Mrs. DiTullio was a customer service representative at Guaranty Bank in Worcester and Bank of America in Oxford. In addition, she worked at Shack's at the Auburn Mall for several years. She enjoyed dancing, vacations at Cape Cod, and cherished time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank CareOne at Millbury and the Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, for the exceptional care given to Barbara.
Calling hours are Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., and on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CareOne at Millbury, c/o the Resident Activities Fund, 312 Millbury Ave., Millbury, MA 01527, or the Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, 1325 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019