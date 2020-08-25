Barbara Donoghue

Barbara (Noone) Donoghue, 77Worcester - Barbara M. (Noone) Donoghue, 77 a lifelong Worcester resident passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.Born and raised in Worcester, Barbara was one of eight children of the late James J. and Josephine A. (Fruguglietti) Noone. She graduated from Commerce High school and attended Quinsigamond Community College. Barbara then began a 30 plus career in the insurance business, beginning with the Winchester Insurance agency, and then as an underwriter for Travelers Insurance before retiring.Barbara is survived by her five siblings, Jo-Ann Noone-Nelson of Holden, SFC Michael T. Noone, US Army (Ret) and his wife Mary of Leavenworth, KS, Robert F. Noone and his wife Catherine of Worcester, Mary E. Noone of Millbury, Aileen M. Bonczyk and her husband Paul of Worcester; many nieces and nephews, 4 of which are Godchildren, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, a brother, James J. Noone passed away Christmas day 1990, a sister, Margaret M. Noone in April 2,2013, and brother in law, Paul Nelson this past February 7th.Barbara's catholic faith was very important to her; she was a member and attended Mass at St Joan of Arc Church regularly. Barbara enjoyed bowling for years, Hampton beach, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and especially Twin Rivers with her brothers and sisters. Holidays and special occasions were very important to Barbara because she could be with her large loving family.Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Friday, August 28th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by her funeral service at 7 pm. Burial will be private. COVID-19 restrictions, requiring Masks and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to St John's Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St Worcester.