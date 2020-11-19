Barbara A. (Wentzell) Dragon, 85
Clinton - Barbara A. (Wentzell) Dragon, 85, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on November 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Raymond G. Dragon. She is survived by her two children: Debra Burdett & her fiancé Stephen Wojnowski of Webster; and Robert Dragon & wife Annette of Groton; two grandchildren: Michael Burdett & wife Jill of Leominster; and Shannon Medeiros & husband Rick of North Grafton; and two great-grandchildren: Teddy & Joey Burdett. She leaves her siblings Harry Wentzell, Jr. of Newton and Kevin Wentzell & wife Jean of Hudson; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, notably her neighbors and caregivers at Sunrise Assisted Living in Leominster. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Frances Hollister, Marcia Burnam, and Doran Wentzell.
Daughter of the late Harris & Frances Wentzell, Barbara was raised in Marlborough and was a graduate of the Marlborough High School, Class of 1953. In addition to raising her children, Barbara loved to work, notably as an assembler with the Ray-O-Vac Company and later with the Weetabix Cereal Company in Clinton, from where she ultimately retired at the age of 70 after many years of service. Barbara was a woman of great faith and devoted communicant of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. She held membership with the Tops Club, was an avid reader, crafter and gardener. Barbara really enjoyed playing Bingo and always looked forward to her trips to Foxwoods. She was the proud matriarch of her family and was happiest in the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara Dragon to: Alzheimer's Association
of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed atwww.philbincomeaufh.com