|
|
Barbara A Francis, 83
MILLBURY - Barbara A. (Fiske) Francis, 83, passed away Sunday March 8th 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester surrounded by her family.
She leaves a daughter, Karen Levitre and her husband, Gary of Sutton: three sons, Brian Francis and his wife Lisa of Brimfield, Gary Francis of Millbury, and Wayne Francis and his wife, Dorothy of Auburn: five grandchildren, Ryan Levitre, Katherine Colarusso, Lauren and Dylan Francis and Erica McHugh; three great grandchildren Charlotte, Braydon and Grant: a sister Helen Griffin of Northborough; a brother, Richard Fiske of Northborough, and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Theodore Francis, her parents Richard and Anna (Sublosky) Fiske, a brother, Robert Fiske and a sister, Jean D'Angelo.
Barbara was a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester for 35 years. She loved patient care and her co-workers. She loved cooking, family gatherings and vacationing in Maine and Rhode Island. She was devoted to her family, and especially to her grandchildren and
great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff on the Hillside Unit at Christopher House for the excellent compassionate care that they provided to Barbara over the past few months.
Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, March 13th from 5 to 8 pm at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March14th at 10 am in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will be private in West Millbury Cemetery in West Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Activity Department at the Christopher House, 10 Mary Scano Drive, Worcester, MA 01605. Please visit Barbara's tribute at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020