Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gordon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Gordon Obituary
Barbara J. (Page) Gordon, 87

Worcester - Barbara J. (Page) Gordon, 87, of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home where she lived with her son William and his wife Diana.

Her husband, Richard G. Gordon, died in 1982. She leaves three sons, Paul W. Fields of Florida, Clifton M. Fields of Missouri, and William A. Giguere and his wife Diana of Worcester; four daughters, Sheila A. Bishop of North Carolina, Angel M. King of Charlton, MA, Jeanne M. Hopkins and her husband Richard of Brookfield, MA, and Beth Harris of New Hampshire; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.. She was predeceased by a son, George O. Renaud, Jr, a daughter, Barbara J. Reis; two brothers and two sisters. Barbara was born in Burlington, Vermont, daughter of Clifton and Myrtle (Ford) Page, and lived in Worcester for many years.

Barbara worked in the cafeteria at Jamesbury Corporation in Worcester. She was great at crocheting and every family member has one of her afghans. Barbara liked playing cards and thoroughly enjoyed bingo on a regular basis.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 ().

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
Download Now