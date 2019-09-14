|
|
Barbara J. (Page) Gordon, 87
Worcester - Barbara J. (Page) Gordon, 87, of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home where she lived with her son William and his wife Diana.
Her husband, Richard G. Gordon, died in 1982. She leaves three sons, Paul W. Fields of Florida, Clifton M. Fields of Missouri, and William A. Giguere and his wife Diana of Worcester; four daughters, Sheila A. Bishop of North Carolina, Angel M. King of Charlton, MA, Jeanne M. Hopkins and her husband Richard of Brookfield, MA, and Beth Harris of New Hampshire; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.. She was predeceased by a son, George O. Renaud, Jr, a daughter, Barbara J. Reis; two brothers and two sisters. Barbara was born in Burlington, Vermont, daughter of Clifton and Myrtle (Ford) Page, and lived in Worcester for many years.
Barbara worked in the cafeteria at Jamesbury Corporation in Worcester. She was great at crocheting and every family member has one of her afghans. Barbara liked playing cards and thoroughly enjoyed bingo on a regular basis.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 ().
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019