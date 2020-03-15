|
|
Barbara A. (Lucey) Harrington, 90
HOLDEN - Barbara A. Harrington, a resident at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living in Worcester, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of her family and the compassionate care providers at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Worcester, Barbara was the daughter of Harry F. and Josephine R. (O'Connor) Lucey, and lived 63 years in Holden.
Her beloved husband of almost 52 years, Joseph D. Harrington, Jr. died in 2001. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her eleven children, JoAnn Audette and her husband, Francis Audette, Michael Harrington and his partner, Marilynn Foley, Barry Harrington and his wife, Sheree Harrington, Judith Brosnihan and her husband, Brian Brosnihan, Joyce Golden and her husband, James Golden, Janice Kavanagh and her husband, James Kavanagh, Karen Herr and her husband, Raymond Herr, Patrick Harrington and his wife, Linda Harrington, Joseph Harrington, Jr. and his partner, Wendy Danielian, Barbara Casaceli and her husband, Richard Casaceli and Brian Harrington and his wife, Valerie Harrington; her sister, Phyllis Bissonnette and her husband, Albert Bissonnette; a brother, John Lucey; and a sister, Marilyn Lucey and her husband, Michael Brzoza. She also leaves 32 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Allan Gardner; a sister-in-law, Katherine Harrington; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Barbara graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and worked briefly at the Brown & Co. in Auburn. She married the love of her life, Joe Harrington on October 22, 1949, and moved to Holden where together they raised their 12 children. While at home, Barbara assisted her husband as an administrative assistant for their family business, Holden Heating Co., now Harrington Oil Co.
Besides her husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Harrington-Brumleve, a brother, Harry F. Lucey Jr. and his wife, Kit Lucey, a sister, Diane Godin and her husband, Raymond Godin, a sister-in-law, Mary Lucey and Barbara's lifelong friend, Sister Frances McGraw, Sister of Providence.
Barbara loved her family and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was frequently baking for birthday parties, planning menus and providing dishes for cookouts and special occasions.
Barbara and her close friend, Ann Harrington had been members of the Friend's Knitting Club in Holden for over 60 years. They also participated in the Worcester County Alzheimer's Walks with "Dan's Fans" in honor of both their husbands. Barbara was glad for the opportunities to travel to Ireland and Italy as well as to the Bahamas, Canada and around the USA. She was able to reconnect with cousins in Ireland. After Joe's passing, Barbara enjoyed attending concerts and shows with her brother-in-law and friend, Raymond Godin.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Church, the Women's Guild, CCD instruction, Rosary, Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Going Forward Group (an Over 60 outing group from St. Mary's - Barbara was a leader and a driver). She was also a Communion Minister to the sick and led Communion Services.
After she moved to Worcester, Barbara had a busy social life at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living Facility. She participated in Daily Mass, Rosary, Prayer Partners, Prayer Shawl Ministry and fitness like Ageless Grace, chair yoga and strength building, as well as arts and crafts, the Out to Lunch Bunch and Sunday Gospel classes. Barbara also enjoyed bingo, Wii bowling and bridge. She volunteered in the little store and did mailings for various charities. She shared her bread making skills with some of the other residents in the Country Kitchen.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 18, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 19, at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. A graveside service will be held privately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden. A Memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced at Notre Dame du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (Worcester Alzheimer's Walk-Dan's Fans), 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 2200, Jefferson, MA 01522. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020