Rescheduled Services for Barbara A. (Lucey) HarringtonHOLDEN - Calling hours for Barbara Harrington are rescheduled for Saturday, September 12 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. The service will be recorded and will be available on her obituary on the Miles website later that day. Burial will be private.