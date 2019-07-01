|
Barbara C. Hastings, 94
WORCESTER - Barbara C. (Madaus) Hastings, 94, of Worcester, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Oakdale Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center surrounded by her family.
Her husband Martin F. Hastings passed away in 1984.
Barbara leaves a daughter Sheila M. Hastings, a son Timothy J. Hastings, both of Worcester; a daughter-in-law Ellen Hastings of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Adam P., Maggie M., Jack E., Sean C., and Kevin P. Hastings; a great-granddaughter, Keiko M. Hastings; a sister-in-law, Kay Madaus of Falmouth as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her son Martin F. Hastings Jr. predeceased her in 2008. Her daughter-in-law Karen Morgan Hastings passed away in 2014. She was also predeceased by her two brothers Gerald and John Madaus.
Barbara was born in Worcester, daughter of Frederick and Marguerite (Hurley) Madaus. She was a life-long resident of Worcester. She was a graduate of the former Worcester Classical High School.
Barbara worked for several years in the accounting offices of the Norton Company. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, and an avid fan of the Boston professional sports teams, especially the Red Sox. Barbara was a very kind and caring woman who loved her family dearly. She especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019