Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hastings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Hastings Obituary
Barbara C. Hastings, 94

WORCESTER - Barbara C. (Madaus) Hastings, 94, of Worcester, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Oakdale Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center surrounded by her family.

Her husband Martin F. Hastings passed away in 1984.

Barbara leaves a daughter Sheila M. Hastings, a son Timothy J. Hastings, both of Worcester; a daughter-in-law Ellen Hastings of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Adam P., Maggie M., Jack E., Sean C., and Kevin P. Hastings; a great-granddaughter, Keiko M. Hastings; a sister-in-law, Kay Madaus of Falmouth as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her son Martin F. Hastings Jr. predeceased her in 2008. Her daughter-in-law Karen Morgan Hastings passed away in 2014. She was also predeceased by her two brothers Gerald and John Madaus.

Barbara was born in Worcester, daughter of Frederick and Marguerite (Hurley) Madaus. She was a life-long resident of Worcester. She was a graduate of the former Worcester Classical High School.

Barbara worked for several years in the accounting offices of the Norton Company. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, and an avid fan of the Boston professional sports teams, especially the Red Sox. Barbara was a very kind and caring woman who loved her family dearly. She especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now