|
|
Barbara C. (Hellstrom) Hogan, 91
Paxton - Barbara C. (Hellstrom) Hogan, 91, of Paxton passed away Sunday, April 14 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
Her husband of 54 years, Robert J. Hogan passed away in 2009. She leaves three children, Jonathan James Hogan of Ware, Robert Jay Hogan and his wife, Barbara of Charlton and Caroline Joy Leveille and her husband, James of Worcester; six grandchildren, Ben Hogan of South Paris, ME, Andrew Hogan of Ware, Deanna Hankey and her husband, Michael of Uxbridge, Daniel Hogan of Charlton, Danielle Leveille of Worcester and Nicole Bain and her husband, Jeff of Worcester; three great-grandchildren, Kellyn, Kendall and Kaia Hankey and her brother, Carl Hellstrom. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward and Olga (Fredrickson) Hellstrom and graduated from South High School.
Barbara retired from the payroll department of the former Holden Hospital, prior to that she worked in the payroll department at the former Multibank. In her earlier years, she was a buyer for Filenes Department Store and worked as a model in Boston. She was a longtime member of the Worcester Art Museum and Trinity Lutheran Church and its Anna Circle. Barbara found great pleasure in spending time gardening, traveling, doing a NY Times crossword puzzle and enjoying her morning coffee. She loved the Theatre, Arts and Music, but had a fondness for Opera. Barbara's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Saint John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester, 01609. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019