Barbara Holohan

Barbara Fay Holohan



Worcester - Barbara Fay (Ryan) Holohan, 89, of Worcester, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Sunday, August 23, 2020.



Her husband of 64 years, Daniel F. Holohan, died in 2016.



She leaves a son, Daniel M. Holohan, a daughter, Donna L. Holohan, both of Worcester, a sister, two nieces and a nephew.



Barbara's family wishes to thank their mother's niece, Laurie Sorensen, for all of the thoughtfulness and genuine caring she consistently showed to her "Auntie Fay" over the years.



Barbara was born in Worcester, daughter of John W. and Gertrude V. (Fahey) Ryan, and lived in Worcester all her life. She graduated from North High School with the highest honors and studied nursing at Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing and at Worcester State College.



Over her lifetime, Barbara, also called by her middle name, Fay, by family and close friends, wore many hats workwise. No matter what job she held, she always gave it 100%. The position she was most passionate about and loved the most, however, was being a devoted and hard-working wife and mother. She approached her extended family and friends with the same kindness and generosity that she showed to her husband and children.



Barbara enjoyed family summer vacations on Cape Cod, winter vacations in Florida after Dan's retirement, visits to the casino, dining out and doing just about anything in the company of Dan, who was not only her husband but her very, very best friend. She read the newspaper every day from cover to cover since she first learned to read. She volunteered regularly at the St. Peter's Church Food Pantry. She preferred giving to others rather than receiving from them. She, along with Dan and her children, was a dog lover and she nurtured and pampered Taffy, Mikki and Sugar as any great dogmom would do.



She, along with Dan, was a founding member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Worcester, MA where she also taught CCD for a number of years.



Barbara lived her life with a simple elegance, as a true lady would. And, having become a true lady herself, as it goes, a true lady always knows when it's time to say goodbye.



There will be a calling hour Saturday, August 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding St., Worcester. Entombment at St. John's Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church Food Pantry, 929 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610 or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.





