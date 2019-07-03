|
Barbara Johansen, 80
Holden - Barbara J. (Willis) Johansen, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA after an illness.
Barbara was born in Salinas, California, the daughter of Roy and Lucile (Seiverson) Willis. She was raised and educated in California before moving to Holden with her husband and two sons. She continued her education and received her RN from Hahnemann School of Nursing and her BSN from Worcester State College. Barbara went to work at Hahnemann Hospital and later for the VNA as a registered nurse.
In 1988, Barbara made the decision to move to Wilmington, North Carolina. She worked as a nurse for several years then left the profession to open her own perennial garden shop. After a number of years, she moved on to raise llamas and other animals on her farm, Horsetails Farm. She was an avid educator in fiber processing from shearing to spinning to weaving and shared this knowledge in multiple settings. Barbara also participated in historical recreations of life in early America. She was a talented renaissance musician and loved to travel the world.
Barbara leaves her son, Eric J. Johansen and his wife, Lois of Holden; her daughter, Cori Beth Johansen of Wilmington, NC; her brother, Ralph Willis of California; her sister, Nancy Waidtlow of California; her four grandchildren, Clayton, Bennett, Ethan and Nola; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Brian F. Johansen in 1976 and her former husband, H. William "Bill" Johansen in 2016.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Barbara's caregivers Hilda, Sam, Yaya, Regina and Nora.
Funeral services for Barbara are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or Adopt An Angel, 324 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC, 28403. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 7, 2019