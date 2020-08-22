Barbara C. Johnson
RUTLAND - It is with profound sadness that we announce that Barbara C. (Fiske) Johnson, 77, of Rutland, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Robert A. Johnson; her daughter, Anita B. Gregory; her son-in-law, Paul G. Gregory; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the daughter of the late Burton H. and Pauline H. (Quackenbush) Fiske.
Barbara was raised in Rutland on the Fiske family farm. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1962 where she was a cheerleader all four years and trained at Saint Vincent Hospital where she became a surgical technician. After marrying her high school sweetheart and best friend in 1964, she and her husband lived in numerous towns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before returning to Rutland in 1977 where together they founded and operated Bo-Bar Plantation for 25 years. She loved the Christmas tree farm and enjoyed greeting customers annually with hot chocolate and candy canes. Barbara was happy to be a stay-at-home mom and nurtured a close friendship with her daughter. She played a pivotal role preserving 40 acres of the original Fiske family farm through the Agricultural Preservation Restriction Program. Barbara was a member of The First Congregational Church, Rutland, MA, and served as a Sunday School teacher and Bible Study leader for a number of years.
Bar, as her husband always lovingly called her, was a kind, warm, cheerful, and generous person who loved people. Continuing her wish to help others, she donated an anatomical gift to the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Barbara's family would like to thank the staff of the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care they provided during her stay.
No services have been planned. Memorial donations may be made to: Boys Town (https://www.boystown.org
), P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010; Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (https://www.reaganfoundation.org
), P.O. Box 98148, Washington, DC 20090-8148; or The First Congregational Church, Memorial Fund, 264 Main Street, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. www.milesfuneralhome.com