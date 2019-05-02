|
|
Barbara J. (Stearns) Kennen, 78
SPENCER - Barbara J. (Stearns) Kennen, 78, died tragically on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Paxton as a result of a car accident.
She was born December 10,1940 in Worcester, MA. and was raised in Leicester. She was a graduate of Leicester High School Class of 1959. During her teenage years Barbara was a Championship Roller Skater. She graduated in 1962 from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for 48 years and recently worked as a hospice nurse.
Barbara moved to Sumter, SC after graduating nursing school to join her husband while he was in the service. She was married in 1963 and moved to beautiful Thompson Pond in Spencer where they raised their family. Barbara and Phil taught all their kids to water ski and enjoy the lake. She was a member of the Leicester Federated Church and sang in its Choir.
She leaves her beloved husband of 56 years Phillip E. Kennen; 4 children Thomas Kennen and his wife Margaret of Spencer, daughter Samantha Kennen of Provincetown, daughter Michelle E. Kennen of Spencer, son Michael Kennen and his wife Michelle of Spencer; 3 grandchildren Matthew Kennen, Travis and Julieanna Tong all of Spencer, a great grandson Chace Kennen of Spencer and her beloved dog Shadow.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019