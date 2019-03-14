|
|
Barbara A. King
West Brookfield - Barbara A. (Dembski) King, 77, of West Brookfield died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
She leaves her husband of 55 years, William R. King; her sister, Nancy Ciccia of Harwich; her sister-in-law, Pearl Witt of Barre, as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews. She was born in and grew up in Chicopee, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Maxine (Porembny) Dembski, and has lived in West Brookfield with Bill ever since they were married.
Barbara attended Westfield State College, Quinsigamond Community College, and graduated from Worcester State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a teacher at the North Brookfield Elementary School for 29 years before retiring. While at North Brookfield Elementary School, she was the leader of the D.A.R.E program there. She was recognized as one of "Christa's Teachers," named in memory of school teacher and astronaut Christa Corrigan McAuliffe, an honor bestowed upon her to recognize her inspiration as a teacher. Barbara touched many hearts of children that she taught with her special programs, plays and skits.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Parish in West Brookfield.
A Funeral Mass for Barbara will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00AM in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in West Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 563, West Brookfield, MA 01585.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019