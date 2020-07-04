Barbara "Barby" Kodys
North Andover - Barbara (Barby) Kodys, 61 died on July 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 19, 1959 in Gardner, MA. The daughter of Edmund (dec) and Wanda Chojnowski Kodys (dec). Barby Graduated from Oakmont Regional High School in 1977, where she was a 3-sport athlete and inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. She went on to Westfield State College graduating in 1981 with a degree in Physical Education, K-12.
Barby is the mother of Jordyn Keating-Kodys with her former wife, Paula J. Keating and her two Bichon Frise's Bodie and Grover. Barby worked at Elm St. School in Gardner for 3 years then at the Annie Sargent School in North Andover for 24 years, where she just retired on June 30. Barby will be remembered for her afterschool program "Crazy-Mixed-Up Crazy Games", involvement with the North Andover Special Olympics Program, Field Days, and the Sargent School Annual Fun Run that raised thousands of dollars for the Sargent School Activity Fund and the construction of the new playground. She sat on several committees and new teacher hiring interviews.
She was adored by thousands of students and their families. So many looked up to her as a mentor and friend. She was always there to lend a helping hand, or just sit and listen. As one parent recently said, "I will always remember her for her kindness and big heart."
In addition to her daughter and former wife, Barby leaves behind her 2 sisters, Bette Jane and Robert Schleyer of Westminster, MA and Cathy and Jack Jatkola of South Yarmouth, MA. Her beloved nieces and nephews, Brittney Jatkola and partner Elliot Marson, and their twin boys of Sharon, MA, Ross Jatkola and his wife Chanell of South Yarmouth, MA and their 3 sons, Gabrielle Jatkola and her partner Frankie DaSilva of North Attleboro, MA, Jennifer (Schelyer) and her husband Junior Olimpio of Worcester, MA and Adam and his wife Cari Schelyer and their 2 children of Westminster, MA. She also leaves many, many friends that loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations amy be made to the Annie Sargent School Activity Fund in Barby's name.
In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will hold a private wake and grave-side service for your safety and the safety of others.
To show your respects to Barby and her family, you are urged to show up along the funeral precession route as she leaves North Andover for the final time. This will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The route will begin at John Breen Memorial and Funeral Home on Merrimack St. (at 10:00) up Main St., past the Junior High, continue up Osgood St. left on Mass Ave. along the Commons, right on Johnson St. left on Abbot St., past the Sargent School and back out to Johnson St. to rt 114. Please be in your spots by 9:50am
In Westminster, the precession star off Exit 25 (Please be in your spots by approximately 11:00) and will go up Main St., left on Church St., past the family home, back around left on South St. and right on Academy Hill. (Which is a good spot to social distance congregate) From there the procession will go down Main St. Westminster, then to West St., back out on Rt.2, West. Get off at the next exit on Rt.2, go right on Elm St., past Elm St. School, left on Central St., bear right on West St. (Rt. 68) second entrance to St. John's Cemetery Notre Dame Rd. (Arrival approximately 11:45)where she will be buried with her Mom and Dad.
We suggest you safely park your cars along the route with your flashers on, by the side of the road. If you want to stand outside your car and wave, place you hand over your heart, hold signs and such, this is acceptable while social distancing and observing COVID-19 protocols. We suggest you be at your spot at 9:50am in North Andover and 11:00 in Westminster.
