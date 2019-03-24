|
Barbara Ann Kondratowicz
DUDLEY - Barbara Ann (D'Alessandro) Kondratowicz, of Dudley, Massachusetts, died peacefully on March 23,2019 at Lanessa Extended Care in Webster, MA after a long and wonderful life.
She was born on September 12, 1928 in Webster, MA to James and Angelina D'Alessandro. Barbara graduated as class valedictorian from Saint Louis High School in 1945. She married the love of her life Francis "Sonny" Kondratowicz on October 31, 1948, after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and returned from WWII. They raised their four children in Dudley. Her husband predeceased her in 2000.
She made a point of staying connected to many friends in the community and was an avid Scrabble and card player. Barbara was a perfect homemaker; she loved cooking, baking and gardening. She and her husband cherished time at their summer home on Cape Cod in Wellfleet, MA. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She leaves behind her loving family: son Michael Kondratowicz and his wife Linda from Dudley and their children Ian Kondratowicz, Robert Christian, Angelina Martin, Josh Christian and Mandy Madore; daughter Lori Kondratowicz and her wife Julie from Thompson CT, son John Kondratowicz and his wife Kathleen from Sandwich, MA and their daughters Brianne and Shea. She also leaves her brother, James D'Alessandro and his wife Barbara from Webster, and brother-in-law, Paul Kondratowicz and his wife Carol from Dudley. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Brian Kondratowicz, and her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Stockhaus and Rachael Tkacik. Calling hours will be held Wednesday March 27 from 9:30 am to 11:30 at Bartel Funeral Home 33 Schofield Ave, Dudley A Funeral Mass will follow at Noon in Saint Andrew Bobola Catholic Church, Dudley. In lieu of flowers and in her spirit, please make a contribution to Massachusetts Military Support Foundation PO Box 715, West Barnstable, MA 02668 or www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019