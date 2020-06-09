Barbara L. (Hopkins) Gaudette
1943 - 2020
Barbara L. (Hopkins) Gaudette

A private family Memorial Service for Barbara L. (Hopkins) Gaudette will be live streamed, Saturday, June 13, at 11:00AM. Please join her family by accessing the live stream link via her obituary on the Carr Funeral Home website.

www.carrfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jackie r baran
May 27, 2020
I first met Barbara at shrewsbury racquet club. I think she had just started playing tennis. We played thru the years up til the time she was no longer able. She was a great competitor, a great lady, and a strong woman. She was so proud of her grandchildren, how lucky they were to have her in their lives. My sympathy to her family, she will be missed. God speed Barbara....
Susie Johnson
