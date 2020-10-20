Barbara Lane

Barbara J. Lane, 83Worcester - Barbara J. Lane, 83, passed away suddenly on October 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.She was born in Worcester a daughter of the late Albert J. and Anne (Shilinsky) Belanger.Barbara leaves behind her husband, Thomas D. Lane; three children, Brian E. Chenery, Deborah Finnegan and Patricia A. Shine; two step children, Sharon A. Jones and Thomas D. Lane, Jr. and their families; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, June E. Belanger; several nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Jean Jose and Ann Surprise; many extended family members and close dear friends.Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her former husband, Warren E. Chenery and her sister, Shirley Chenery.She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.According to Barbara's wishes, there are no calling hours or services. She will be interred at Notre Dame Mausoleum with her parents. The Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester is assisting with arrangements.