Barbara A. Laperle, 58
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Barbara A. Laperle, 58, died unexpectedly on Thursday March 7, 2019. Barbara was born on April 14, 1960 to Alphonse and Jennie (Jackson) Laperle, the youngest of 8 children. She was raised in Hardwick and graduated from Quabbin Regional High School. She worked at Klem Tractor in Spencer for the past 7 years. Barbara leaves 3 brothers Thomas (Penne) Laperle, Dennis (Patricia) Laperle, and Daniel (Cindy) Laperle all of Gilbertville and 4 sisters Jeanette (Conrad) Stange of Athol, Joan Brouillette of Ware, Mary Jane (Dale) Sheldon of Spencer and Wendy (William) Arseneault of Leesburg FL, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind her greatest loves, her pug dogs, Sophie and Stephanie. She will be sorely missed. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 15,2019 from 4-6PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. A prayer service will be held at 5:45PM. Burial will be private for the family. Donations may be made in her name to the Second Chance Animal Shelter PO Box 136 East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019