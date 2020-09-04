1/1
Barbara Lisak
Barbara I. (Thomas) Lisak

Uxbridge - Uxbridge- Barbara I. (Thomas) Lisak, 92, passed away on Thurs. Sept. 3, 2020 at Milford Hospital after being stricken ill. She was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Lisak who died in 1997.

She is survived by 4 children, Bruce E. Thomas of

Douglas, Pamela J. Lisak of Uxbridge with whom she lived, Charlene J. Wilson of Uxbridge, and Patricia J. Parente of Northborough; a daughter in law, Maria Thomas; son in laws, Robert J. Parente, Michael P. Wilson; 6 grandchildren, Martha Huggins, Noah Thomas, Molly Hollibaugh, Ashley Wilson, Lindsay Wilson, Sophie Parente; 5 great-grandchildren, Liam, Wyatt, and Ramsey Huggins, and Indiana and Mazzy Hollibaugh, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Humbert Thomas, Merrill Thomas, Virginia Murray, Natalie McManus and Shirley McDarby.

Born in Dracut, MA on Nov. 21, 1927 Barbara was the daughter of Harry and Beulah (Shattuck) Thomas and was a graduate of Dracut High school class of 1945. She had been a resident of Uxbridge the past 66 years. Barbara worked as a manager of the Stanley Woolen Mills for 15 years, and as a housekeeper for Beaumont Nursing Home and for her daughter in law, Maria Thomas. Barbara enjoyed crossword puzzles, dining out, and knitting. An excellent seamstress, as her children were growing up she made her children's clothing. A very selfless and caring woman she had taken care of her husband many years during his illness. She was a member of the Walter F. Wesgan Woman's Auxillary, and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church.

Her funeral will be held on Tues. Sept. 8 with a Mass at 11AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 8:30-10:30 in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to: the VNA of Milford, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757 or to the Uxbridge Senior Center, 36 S. Main St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
St. Mary's Church
Memories & Condolences
