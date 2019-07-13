Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Maki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Maki


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Maki Obituary
Barbara A. (Lindgren) Maki, 92

Holden - Barbara A. (Lindgren) Maki, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Carl R. and Lillian S. (Wallsten) Lindgren and lived most of her life in Holden.

Her husband of 56 years, Eino A. Maki, passed away in 2007. She leaves her two daughters, Kandis Tsuchiya and her husband, Fred of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Karla Scappace and her husband, Bill of Holden; her son, Jay Maki and his wife, Cynthia of Holden; her niece, Karen Decker; her nephew, Paul Lindgren; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rudolph and Howard Lindgren.

Barbara was a graduate of Colby Sawyer College, a member of the Finnish Heritage Society, Sovittaja in Rutland, the Holden Council on Aging and the First Baptist Church of Holden. She worked as a tax consultant and owned and managed summer rentals on Cape Cod. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing projects around the house, traveling and tending to her gardens.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to take place this summer. A private graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be in Barbara's name to the Holden Senior Center, 1130 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now