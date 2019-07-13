|
Barbara A. (Lindgren) Maki, 92
Holden - Barbara A. (Lindgren) Maki, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Carl R. and Lillian S. (Wallsten) Lindgren and lived most of her life in Holden.
Her husband of 56 years, Eino A. Maki, passed away in 2007. She leaves her two daughters, Kandis Tsuchiya and her husband, Fred of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Karla Scappace and her husband, Bill of Holden; her son, Jay Maki and his wife, Cynthia of Holden; her niece, Karen Decker; her nephew, Paul Lindgren; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rudolph and Howard Lindgren.
Barbara was a graduate of Colby Sawyer College, a member of the Finnish Heritage Society, Sovittaja in Rutland, the Holden Council on Aging and the First Baptist Church of Holden. She worked as a tax consultant and owned and managed summer rentals on Cape Cod. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing projects around the house, traveling and tending to her gardens.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to take place this summer. A private graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be in Barbara's name to the Holden Senior Center, 1130 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019