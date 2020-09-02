1/1
Barbara Marley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Marley, 81

Winter Haven, FL. - Barbara Ann Marley age 81 of Winter Haven, FL. passed away peacefully at Good Sheppard Hospice Care in Auburndale, FL. on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born to the late Mark F. Gelatt Sr. and Doris M. Gelatt on October 8, 1938.

Barbara attended Leicester, MA. High School. Most of her career, she worked at Milford Hospital in Milford, MA. caring for others. She was a woman of faith and family, always providing love, guidance and support to her family. She loved the outdoors, particularly the beach and was fond of camping in nature. Barbara was fortunate to travel to many countries with her husband over the course of her lifetime.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of sixty-five years, William R. Marley, three sons, Bruce, Gary and Scott. One deceased son Robert. Eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several loving relatives and close friends.

Private services will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved