Barbara C. Matys, 95
Sturbridge - Barbara C. (Cudworth) Matys, 95, of Fiske Hill Rd., passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 19th, after an illness.
She leaves her Husband of 68 years, William E. Matys; her six children, Steve Matys and his wife Julie of Fort Myers, FL, David Matys and his wife Sharon of Grafton, Margaret Matys of Southbridge, Sarah Skvir and her husband John of Westwood, Andrew Matys and his wife Anita of Switzerland and Martin Matys and his wife Joan of Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren, Christian Matys and his wife Linda, Jenna Matys, Benjamin Matys, Emily Matys, Nicholas Skvir, Tobias Matys, Jake Matys and Jamie Matys; and three great grandchildren, Addison Matys, Ellie Matys and Samuel Matys. Barbara was predeceased by a brother, George Cudworth and a sister, Isabel Cudworth. She was born in West Warwick, RI the daughter of George and Irene (Roach) Cudworth.
Barbara attended the Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Worcester and became a Registered Nurse. She was a US Cadet Nursing Corps Veteran of World War II serving as a visiting nurse in the Worcester area. She later worked as a nurse for the Southbridge Finishing Co. in Southbridge, the Sturbridge Nursing Home in Sturbridge, and a private duty nurse before retiring many years ago. Barbara enjoyed watching and feeding birds in her yard. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara's funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 23rd, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge with a Mass at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. A Calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Dec. 23rd, from 8:30 to 9:30 am prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003 (online at www.stlabre.org) or to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY 10014 (online at www.audubon.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019