Barbara L. McCall, 61
Millbury - Barbara L. McCall, 61, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital following COVID related complications.
Born in Niagara Falls, NY, daughter of Lillian and Lloyd Schmelzle. She was a graduate of Niagara-Wheatfield Senior High School and Nichols College. She most recently worked as a production planner at Hope Global after working many years for Parker. She was a friend and mother to so many including taking in some that needed a place to call home. One of her greatest joys was doting on and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed teaching others and would treat everyone as if they were her own, especially any boy scout, cub scout, or venture, who needed direction in any shooting sport activity. A true "Annie Oakley", like no other! She was an active NRA and USA archery instructor, and taught many at BSA, NFAA, NWTF, MA Jam, Big MO, Archery Plus, and BSA National Jamboree. She was also an active member of Worcester Intertribal Indian Center and an avid Pow Wow enthusiast as Red Sky Woman.
Barb earned a Silver Beaver, District Award of Merit and a Distinguished Commissioner Service Award in BSA as well as attending and assisting in several Wood Badge courses, as a bobwhite. Barb was outgoing and able to mediate situations where everyone became a winner. She was patient, strong, confident, brave, caring, compassionate, and not afraid to speak her mind. She was a spitfire of energy and an inspiration to many.
She is survived by: her spouse, Charles Harris, children, Matt (Christina) McCall, Becky (Ben) Seguin, Josh Harris, Heather (Jacob) Harris, Jonathan (Tiffany) Harris, her grandchildren: Tyler, Corey, Aidan, Chelsea, Owen, Ella, Drake, Daphne as well as her sisters: Diane Rosh, Roxanne (Duane) Frederick, her brother, Tim (Mona) Schmelzle, and her father, Lloyd Schmelzle. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Tony Rosh and her mother, Lillian Schmelzle. We will all miss her cheery smile and loving friendship.
Due to the current health situation and social gathering restrictions, Barbara's services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Worcester Inter-tribal Indian Center c/o John GentleHawk Joubert, 87 Paris Ave Worcester, MA 01603. Please visit Barbara's tribute page, where a condolence or memory can be left for her family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020