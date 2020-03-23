|
|
Barbara J. (Rondeau) Mercak Chiras, 96
NORTHBRIDGE - Barbara J. (Rondeau) Mercak Chiras, 96, died, Thurs. March 19, 2020 after a period of declining health at the Harper House Hospice Home in Stuart, FL. She is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years, Stanley J. Chiras.
She is also survived by 4 children, John J. Mercak and his wife Sandra of Leominster, Jane L. Alger and her husband Stephen of Gladstone, Virginia, Stephen P. Mercak and Michael J. Mercak both of Douglas; 3 step sons, Stanley J. Chiras Jr. of Waynesboro, TN, Daniel D. Chiras of Gerald, MO, and James P. Chiras of Wellesley Island, NY; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Andrew J. Mercak in 1986 and was sister of the late Doris Kelliher.
Born in Northbridge MA, on Feb. 12, 1924 she was the daughter of Leon and Laura (Vermilin) Rondeau, and grew up in Northbridge. A graduate of Northbridge High School she had worked as a Manager of Webster Credit Union for many years up until her retirement. Barbara and Stanley moved to Palm City, Florida in 1996. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved ice cream.
Barbara's services will be privately held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice of Martin County (Harper House), 1000 SE Ruhnke St. Stuart, FL 34994. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020