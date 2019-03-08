Home

Barbara Miller Obituary
Barbara (Allen) Miller, 96

Upton - Barbara (Allen) Miller, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Irving D. Miller.

She is survived by her step children, David Miller and Janet Cook; her grandchildren, Diane Alberini, Deborah Lawless, Jason Miller, and Alexandra Weaver; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to one of the many animal rescue associations can be made in her memory.

Rest in Peace GRAM. We always have and always will love you!!

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
