Barbara Ann (Galvich) Malone-MontagueOxford - Barbara Ann (Galvich) Malone-Montague, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones after a long, hard-fought 6-year battle with ovarian cancer.She was born in Worcester and resided in Oxford most of her life. She graduated from Worcester State College in 1989 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked in pediatrics where she touched the lives of many children and their parents. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, crafts, painting, and playing Mahjong with her friends in Sterling. She also volunteered to teacher others how to play at the Oxford Senior Center.She leaves behind her daughters, Sherrie Sharron and her husband Andrew of Charlton, and Vicky Malone-Cooper of Worcester; grandchildren Zachary Sharron and Amy Sharron of Charlton, and her munchkin Jillian Cooper of Worcester; sisters Sally Howard of Worcester, June Bodwell and her husband Kirk of Sterling, and Elaine Stearns of Shrewsbury; nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Her husband Rulon Montague, parents William Galvich and Gertrude (White) Galvich, predeceased her.Calling hours are Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Family remembrances will be shared on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.