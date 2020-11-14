1/1
Barbara Montague
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann (Galvich) Malone-Montague

Oxford - Barbara Ann (Galvich) Malone-Montague, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones after a long, hard-fought 6-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Worcester and resided in Oxford most of her life. She graduated from Worcester State College in 1989 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked in pediatrics where she touched the lives of many children and their parents. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, crafts, painting, and playing Mahjong with her friends in Sterling. She also volunteered to teacher others how to play at the Oxford Senior Center.

She leaves behind her daughters, Sherrie Sharron and her husband Andrew of Charlton, and Vicky Malone-Cooper of Worcester; grandchildren Zachary Sharron and Amy Sharron of Charlton, and her munchkin Jillian Cooper of Worcester; sisters Sally Howard of Worcester, June Bodwell and her husband Kirk of Sterling, and Elaine Stearns of Shrewsbury; nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Her husband Rulon Montague, parents William Galvich and Gertrude (White) Galvich, predeceased her.

Calling hours are Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Family remembrances will be shared on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved