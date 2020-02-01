|
|
Barbara A. (Goulet) Moriarty, 83
LEICESTER - Barbara A. (Goulet) Moriarty, 83, of Leicester, died Monday, January 27th at home. She is survived by her daughter, Christine M. McNamara and her husband, John R. Buell of Cherry Valley and her son, Mark A. Moriarty and his wife, Amanda of Cape Coral, FL; two brothers, Ronald Goulet of Spencer and Bradford Goulet and his wife, Mary Ellen of Weare, NH; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan, Jennifer, Nathan and Kaden and a great-grandson, Gunnar. She was predeceased by her soulmate and long time love, Charles Tornberg and her brother, Roger Goulet.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Albert and Antoinette (Sieniawski) Goulet; and was a graduate of Commerce High School and the Slater Secretarial School. She had worked as a medical assistant for the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. Barbara was a member of Christ the King Parish, the Hundredth Town Chorus, the Literary Group of Worcester and the Worcester Senior Center Chorus. She enjoyed singing, painting, landscaping, writing short stories, her greatest love was time spent with her family especially her grandchildren.
Her funeral is Tuesday, February 4th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church 1052 Pleasant Street. Calling hours are Monday, February 3rd from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020