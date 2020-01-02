|
Barbara A. Morris, 83
Wheelwright - Barbara A. Gignilliat Morris (Smith), 83, of Quabbin Estates in Wheelwright, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Overlook in Charlton. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn Morris; daughter Sharan; granddaughter Christine; sisters Dorothy and Lillian; and her brothers Robert, Roger, Stanley, Richard, and Clarence.
Barbara worked for National Envelope for 25 years. She also worked in nursing for several years before retiring. She loved spending time with friends and family, gardening, and riding Harley's at 70 years old. She had this amazing and very spunky yet, at times, sassy sense of humor.. To know her was definitely to love her. Barbara was sassy all the way to the end of her life. She was known to make her doctors blush. She surpassed her life expectancy with tenacity.
Barbara leaves behind her brother Donald Smith of Webster; only son Robert E. Gignilliat, Jr of Chicopee; a daughter Diane Francis of Canada; 15 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her ex-husband and life-long friend, Robert. We would like to extend a huge, much deserved thank you to the wonderful staff at Overlook for taking such amazing care of Barbara.
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held on Monday, January 13th from 5p.m to 8p.m at the Dudley Gendron Post 414, 156 Boston Road, Sutton, MA. Nordgren Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements, and the family is planning for a burial in the Spring for Barbara to be put to rest with her daughter Sharan. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020