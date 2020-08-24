1/1
Barbara (Tracy) Morton
Barbara A. (Tracy) Morton, 83

Douglas - Barbara A. (Tracy) Morton, 83, of Douglas and formerly of Mendon passed away Sat., August 22, 2020. She was the wife of Louis H. Morton.

Mrs. Morton was the secretary for Radiation and Oncology of Worcester for many years before retiring in 2001. She also worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. briefly.

She was born Jan. 21, 1937 in Canton, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Wilcox) Tracy and graduated from Congress High School in Worcester.

Barbara enjoyed ceramics and surfing the web, she would converse with "web" friends throughout the world. She assisted her husband in the Princewood Greenhouse and Orchids and loved traveling and camping up and down the East Coast. She enjoyed her travels to Canada but her most legendary trip was her train ride across the country.

In addition to her husband Louis of 47 years, she is survived by her sons, Anthony Salvatore of Webster and Mark Salvatore of Margate FL, a daughter, Linda Salvatore of West Palm Beach, FL and a sister, Dorothy Gabre of Cape Cod. She was predeceased by a son, Peter Salvatore; a brother, James Tracy and a sister, Shirley Bousque.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 10 AM in the funeral home followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Douglas.

Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Face coverings and physical distancing is required.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
