Barbara M. Murphy, 88
Grafton - Barbara M. Murphy, 88, passed away February 16, 2020 following an illness. She is survived by her sister Carol Murphy and her nephews Robert, Michael, Stephen and John Dunne. She was predeceased by her sisters Kathleen (Murphy) Dunne, Patricia and Lorraine Murphy and her brother William Murphy. Barbara was born October 25, 1931 in Worcester, daughter of the late Viola (Rocheleau) and John Murphy. She spent many years advocating for those with disabilities, having served on the MA Office of Handicap Affairs Advisory Committee, the Worcester City Manager's Office of Handicap Affairs along with several other committees. She worked as a Supervisor in the Accounting Department at Thom-McCann Shoe Company in Worcester for 39 years until her retirement in 1993. In accordance with her wishes there are no calling hours. All are welcome to a Funeral Mass which will be celebrated for Barbara Monday February 24th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, 17 Waterville St., N. Grafton, MA 01536. All attending the Mass are requested to go directly to the church. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
