Barbara Poland
Worcester - Barbara (Wood) Poland, 103, formerly of Buckingham Street, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Coleman House, 112 West Main Street in Northborough. Her husband of 37 years, Frederick A. Poland, Sr., died May 15, 1978.
She leaves a son, Frederick A. Poland, Jr. and his wife Jody of Worcester; two daughters, Sharon L. Seale and her husband Nathaniel of Worcester, Elizabeth F. Spalatro and her husband Anthony of Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren, Daniel Seale, Alison Gara, Lindsay Poland, Katie Poland, Ryan Poland, January Oliva, Gina DeAndrade, Michael Spalatro; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Pliny W. "Billy" Wood, III and Russell H. Wood, both predeceased her.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Pliny W. Wood, Jr. and Marion E. (Houghton) Wood and was a graduate of North High School and Becker Junior College.
Barbara worked as an administrative assistant in the Worcester Public Schools Maintenance Department for several years until she retired. She previously worked at Rockwood Sprinkler Company. She had also served as a volunteer at Hahnemann Hospital.
She had been a longstanding member and deaconess of the former Adams Square Congregational Church and later became a member of the First Congregational Church of West Boylston. She had been a member of the Brittan Square Community Club, the Worcester Historical Society, a 20-year member of the YWCA, the Republican Club of Worcester, and a life member of the Worcester Woman's Club.
She enjoyed line dancing, socializing with her family and friends and spending summers at the family cottage on Lake Singletary in Sutton. She will be well remembered for her kindness, graciousness, compassion, generosity of spirit, and her thoughtfulness in word and deed.
The family suggests donations in memory of Barbara be made to the JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
After cremation, a MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2 P.M. on SATURDAY, AUG. 10th in THE FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH of WEST BOYLSTON, 26 Central St., West Boylston, MA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Rural Cemetery, Worcester.
Kelly Funeral Home, 154 Lincoln Street, Worcester, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019