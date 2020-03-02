Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Barbara Putes


1946 - 2020
Barbara A. (MacKoul) Putes, 73

WORCESTER - Barbara A. (MacKoul) Putes, 73 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Residence.

Barbara was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Michael G. and Adele (Aboody) MacKoul. She graduated from Commerce High School and later earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Worcester State University. Barbara was the Vice President of Finance for 20 years at Mass Mortgage and later Forward Financial retiring in 2007. She previously was a teacher for Wachusett Regional High School.

Barbara was a member of St. George's Orthodox Cathedral. She loved cooking, her Lebanese heritage and vacationing in Maine with her family. Barbara's faith and family were everything to her.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Joseph A. Putes; her son, Scott M. McClintock of Worcester; five nephews, Neil Heenan and his wife Jillian, Michael Heenan, Christian Heenan and his wife Leslie, Richard Erickson and his wife Stephanie and Ryan Erickson; two great nephews, Collin and Caiden Heenan all of Worcester. Barbara is predeceased by two sisters, Michele Heenan and Diane Erickson.

A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 9:00-9:45 am followed by her funeral service at 10:00 am in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name can be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
