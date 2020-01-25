Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA
View Map
Barbara Rand Obituary
Barbara A. Rand, 71

AUBURN - Barbara A. Rand, 71, of Auburn, died peacefully at home on Saturday January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the funeral home, with burial to follow. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
