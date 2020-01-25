|
|
Barbara A. Rand, 71
AUBURN - Barbara A. Rand, 71, of Auburn, died peacefully at home on Saturday January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the funeral home, with burial to follow. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020