Barbara Ann Marie (Bailey) Rasmuson 74
Clinton - Barbara Rasmuson passed away the night of February 12th, 2020.
Mrs. Rasmuson, born in Denver, Colorado on January 10, 1946, was the daughter of the late Evelyn Bailey.
Receiving her bachelor's degree from Westfield State, she worked as a local s/b account for most of her life. Putting education at high importance, Barbara studied to earn her master's degree alongside her husband, to become minsters in their later years. As devoted member of the Christ Lutheran Church, they spent their free time visiting nursing homes and home bound church members.
Left to forever carry her memory; two sons, Anders Hadley Rasmuson, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly and Joseph Allen Rasmuson and his wife, Michelle; five grandchildren, Anders Hadley Rasmuson III., Christina Jean Rasmuson, Amanda Ashlee Rasmuson, and Matthew Joseph Rasmuson.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Anders Hadley Rasmuson Sr.
A celebration of life will be held for Barbara on March 7th 2020, 11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 346 Shrewsbury Street Holden, Ma.
Memorial donations can be made to The .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020